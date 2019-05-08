Berta Jean Hallahan Berta Jean Hallahan, 93, of Olathe, KS passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Autumn Leaves Memory Care. A Celebration of Jean's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday May 11, 2019 at the Amos Family Funeral home in Shawnee. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Great Plains SPCA; 5428 Antioch Dr.; Merriam, KS, 66202. Berta was born March 10, 1926 to the late Clifford and Mary Williams in Crane, Missouri. She graduated from Crane High School in 1944. In June of 1951 Jean married Edward Hallahan in Kansas City, MO and soon after started a family. Family quickly became Jean's focus, and was known to host family meals and special occasions; especially birthdays, Christmas and Thanksgiving. Jean worked for ARA Services for over 20 years as an office manager before retiring in 1988. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward in August of 2015; a daughter Vickie Raynard in May of 2018; 2 brothers and three sisters. Jean is survived by her son, Michael Hallahan and wife Teri; six grandchildren, Mark King his wife Leni; Dana McCroskie and husband Robert; Eric Hallahan and wife Becky; Je'Lea Hallahan; Tiffany Dowdle and husband Brendan; Justin Craner and wife Shay; 7 great grandchildren, Anton McCroskie; Lillian McCroskie; Phoenix Hallahan; Viviane King; Gabriella King; Caleb Hallahan and Grace Dowdle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com

Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary