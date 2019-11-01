|
|
Bertha Carol Stevens Bertha Carol (McCann) Stevens, 80, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at home. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Langsford Funeral Home from 6-8pm. Burial will be Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1pm, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Butler, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wayside Waifs or your favorite animal charity. Carol was born December 23, 1938 in Butler, MO to Elmer and Garnet McCann. She was a member of the Lee's Summit Christian Church, where she loved working in the nursery. Carol retired from the IRS, where she was able to often travel to exciting places. Some of her favorites were Washington and San Antonio. After retirement, she continued to travel across the U.S and Canada with her friends to Ice Skating Championships. Carol loved all animals, but especially her cats and the family dog, Jake. She supported several animal charities as well. The greatest joy in her life was watching her grandchildren grow. Her favorite pastime was making memories with them and bragging about them to anyone who would listen. Carol is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her son and daughter in-law, Kenny and Christy Stevens; grandchildren, Sierra Spencer, Gabrielle, Alyssa, and Sophia Eyre, and Kenna and Christian Stevens; brother and sister in-law, Taylor and Melba McCann; nieces, Michele and Todd Slamin, Keri and Seth Odewaldt; and great nephews and nieces, CT, Annabelle, and Emma. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2019