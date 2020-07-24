Bertha E. Chrisman Bertha E. Chrisman, 88, passed away July 17, 2020. Bertha was born May 3, 1932 in Fayette, MO to George and Leona (Martin) Volz. She graduated from Northeast High School in Kansas City, MO. Bertha married Edgar T. Chrisman on November 19, 1960 who preceded her in death in 1989. She retired from Avon products after 30 years of service and spent the last 18 years in Belton, MO. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters: Kathryn Grigsby, Helen Rice and Lora Melton; grandchildren: Justin and Amanda; and son in law Don Spruell. Survivors include her daughter Alicia (Dale); daughter Sharon; and son Lloyd (Lori); grandchildren: Jenni, Zachary and Kayla; and great grandchildren: Makennah, Macee, Gracelyn, Emersyn, Caleb and Hunter. A memorial visitation will be 9-10:30AM, Monday, July 27 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; graveside service to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234



