Bertha Mae Schindler Bertha Mae Schindler (Taylor), 83, passed away September 12, 2020 peacefully at home with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam Schindler. Bertha was born on October 26, 1936 in Kansas City, Kansas to Garland and Mary Taylor. Bertha was one of 11 children. She was preceded in death by siblings Buddie, Robert, Garland (Bill), Joseph, Dwight (Charlie) Taylor and Louise Harmon. Her surviving siblings are sister Rita Lee and brothers Ronald (Louise), Donald (Joann) and Richard Taylor. She had four children, Michael Burk (Cindy), David Burk (deceased), Patricia Ballanger (Randy) and Mary Burk. Bertha had seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. There will not be any services held per Bertha's request.



