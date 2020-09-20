1/1
Bertha Mae Schindler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha Mae Schindler Bertha Mae Schindler (Taylor), 83, passed away September 12, 2020 peacefully at home with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam Schindler. Bertha was born on October 26, 1936 in Kansas City, Kansas to Garland and Mary Taylor. Bertha was one of 11 children. She was preceded in death by siblings Buddie, Robert, Garland (Bill), Joseph, Dwight (Charlie) Taylor and Louise Harmon. Her surviving siblings are sister Rita Lee and brothers Ronald (Louise), Donald (Joann) and Richard Taylor. She had four children, Michael Burk (Cindy), David Burk (deceased), Patricia Ballanger (Randy) and Mary Burk. Bertha had seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. There will not be any services held per Bertha's request.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved