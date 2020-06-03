Bertie "Lois" (Elliott) Starnes
Bertie "Lois" (Elliott) Starnes Bertie "Lois" (Elliott) Starnes, 87, passed May 30, 2020. Funeral at 11:00 AM, visitation at 10:00 AM, Thursday June 4th, at Solid Rock Bible Church. Burial at 12:00 PM Friday, June 5th, in Louisburg Cemetery, Louisburg, MO. In lieu of flowers contributions to Solid Rock Bible Church. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
