Beryl Irene Terrill Beryl Irene Terrill, 94, Overland Park, Kan. passed away surrounded by family on June 29, 2020. Due to the pandemic, services will be postponed. Irene was born on August 11, 1925 in Denton, Kansas to Charles & Pearl Sherrer. On May 15, 1948 she began a 67-year marriage to Lester Terrill. Irene has joined Lester in inurnment at the Church of the Resurrection garden in Overland Park. Irene had many adventures in her life. After the birth of her children, she opened a children's clothing store, Guys & Dolls, in the Cherokee South Shopping Center. The family moved from Overland Park to Baldwin City, Kansas in 1970 where she worked at Baker University, first in the Business Office and later as the Assistant Registrar. She loved the University, the students and all the people she met there and worked with over the years. Les and Irene moved back to Leawood, Kansas after Les retired and there they enjoyed years of great times playing cards & enjoying cocktails and conversations over meals with good friends at the Country Club of Leawood. Irene loved her family, dogs, bridge, a good estate sale, hosting family meals and sharing a daily happy hour with Les. After the death of Les, Irene moved to Tallgrass Creek for several years. When her health declined, she moved to live with her daughter, Janet and her husband, Mitchell Hanson. Irene is survived by her son, Steven Terrill (CeaAnnTerrill) of Richmond, Va., daughters, Linda Terrill (Benjamin Neill) of Overland Park, Ks., and Janet Hanson (Mitchell Hanson) of Kansas City, Mo., eight granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. Her granddaughters describe her as stylish, loyal, smart & generous. She was all of that. Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker University Emergency Relief Fund, a fund established because of the pandemic, providing students, faculty, and staff access the equipment and technology for remote classes and business operations and to provide financial support to students with an outstanding student account balance. ATTN: Baker University, Office of Development, P.O. Box 65, Baldwin City, Ks. 66006. The family wishes to thank Pastor Courtney Felzke for her pastoral care of our mother over the years and to Courtney Wuellner for her friendship and devoted care.



