Beryle Jean Immer
Beryle Jean Immer On Thursday, May 28, 2020, Beryle Jean (Clesson) Immer, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away. A visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. The family will be having a private committal service with burial to follow at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO. Beryle was an RN, educator, author, illustrator, musician, and small aircraft pilot. She was preceded in death by her parents Guy & Blanche Clesson, and her brother Darrell Clesson. She is survived by her husband, Bob Immer and their three children, their spouses and her grandchildren. Loved by many and missed by all, she will live on through the influence she had and the legacy she leaves. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)


Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
