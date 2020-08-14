Bessie Eunice "Bee"Frank Bessie Eunice "Bee" Frank, 93, of Raytown passed away peacefully Aug. 10th, 2020 at St Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri in the company of her children. Services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, Aug. 15th at the Daniel Funeral Home in Bee's hometown of Lamar, Missouri. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Oakton. Family and friends in attendance are welcome to lunch across the street at Oakton United Methodist Church immediately following. Face masks are optional in Barton County. Bee was born in Lamar, Missouri on Oct. 10, 1926 to Lafayette and Signe Justina "Eunice" (Gustafson) Lisher. She married Robert Bryan "Bob" Frank there on Aug. 26, 1950. They built a home and business in Raytown, Missouri and raised their three talented children Gregory, Donald, and Susan there. Bee will be best remembered for her laughter and generosity of spirit. She spent her lifetime tending to her husband, children, grandchildren and loving all her extended family. Her passions included gardening, sewing, playing piano, and helping her church, One Spirt/Countryside Methodist, in the Kansas City area where she lived her adult life. Bee is preceded in death by her parents: Lafayette and Signe Justina "Eunice" (Gustafson) Lisher; her siblings: Verna (Conant), Mildred (Kremp), Lowell (Eshom) Laura (Rakestraw), Edward Lisher and Myrtle (Gardner); her husband and former Raytown mayor Robert B. "Bob" Frank; and beloved son Greg Frank. Survivors include: children Don and Carol (Smith) Frank of Smithville, Missouri and former Raytown mayor Sue Frank and her husband Ted Bowman of Raytown; grandchildren Sara Frank of Smithville, Dennis and Emma (Bell) Frank of Junction City, Kansas and Tiffany Bowman of Kansas City, Missouri, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Our special thanks extend to Bee's nieces, Marilyn Clawson, Betty Stevens, and cousin Diana Rolleg-Harriott, who were constant in their caring for Bee. Many thanks also to the doctors and staff at St. Luke's hospital and the staff at Wexford Assisted Living for their loving attention and care of our mother. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, One Spirit United Methodist Church or a not for profit of choice.



