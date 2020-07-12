1/1
Bessie Lorene Morgan
1934 - 2020
Bessie Lorene Morgan Bessie Lorene Cross Morgan departed this life on July 7, 2020 at Truman Hospital Lakewood, to go home to be with her Lord. Lorene was born on November 18, 1934 in Sleeper, MO and graduated from Stoutland High School. She married Ray Morgan on December 27, 1953. Lorene was preceded in death by her husband Ray Morgan, her son Ronald Morgan, parents Leonard and Verna Cross, 4 brothers, 2 sisters and 2 great-grandchildren. She is survived by two sons; Donald Morgan of Choctaw, OK and Dale (Kathy) Morgan, two daughters; Valerie (Raymond) Morgan Guyett of Raytown, MO and Helen (Gary) Morgan Sheid of Tiffin, OH, 12 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Private Family Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association of Kansas City, 3846 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, KS 66208.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
