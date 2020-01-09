Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Beth Crane


1925 - 2020
Beth Crane Obituary
Beth Crane Beth Crane, 94, of Shawnee, KS passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Graveside services will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, KS. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Shawnee United Methodist Church, Shawnee, KS or Great Plains SPCA, Merriam, KS. Beth was born Oct. 18, 1925 in Fort Scott, KS to Stanley and Amy Armstrong. She graduated from Ft. Scott Community College at age 17, having already began a secretarial career. She worked as a legal, corporate, school, church, and college faculty secretary. In later years she volunteered at Shawnee Mission Medical Center for 15 years, and was honored in 2006 as Outstanding Volunteer of the year. Preceding her in death were three sisters, Margie Fremar, Mary Hewett, and Martha Armstrong, and brother, Louis Armstrong. She is survived by son, Steve (Delores) Crane, Crossville, TN; daughter, Connie (Larry) Stover, Olathe, KS; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com. (Arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 9, 2020
