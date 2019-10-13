Home

Beth Elaine (Adams) Klein

Beth Elaine (Adams) Klein Beth Elaine (Adams) Klein, 67, of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away the morning of October 3, 2019. Beth was a strong, resilient woman, who will be remembered for her persevering spirit and gentle disposition. Born in Caldwell, Idaho, and the youngest of 3 children, she was active in outdoor activities and especially enjoyed hot summers. Beth was a dental hygiene student at Marquette University, where she met her husband of 44 years, Robert. The couple raised their 3 children in Prairie Village, and Beth took much pride in their accomplishments. She loved her family and was an avid animal lover, with a special fondness for the 4 greyhounds they adopted over the years. Beth is survived by her husband Robert; daughter Melanie; sons Jeffrey and David; grandchildren Dalia, Cameron, Emma, and Drew; brothers William L. (Bill) Adams of Lakewood, CO and John C. Adams of Greeley, CO. Donations can be made in Beth's honor to: KC REGAP or the KU Endowment Nettie S. Klein Cardiovascular Biology Fund.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019
