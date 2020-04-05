|
Beth Hutton Taylor Virginia (Beth) Hutton Taylor, 87, died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence in Overland Park, KS. She was born in Lakin, KS, the third child of Howard and Grace (Spencer) Hutton. Beth was preceded in death by her eldest brother, Harold (Hal); and is survived by sister Agnes Kenton (Scotty) and brother Don Hutton (Sue). The four Hutton siblings were close throughout their lives and loved to reminisce at every family gathering. Beth grew up in western Kansas and participated in many activities at Lakin High School. When she was 16, she met Arnold Taylor who had come to Lakin to work in the gas fields. Following Beth's graduation in June of 1950, they were married on September 17. They were married for 68 years until Arnold's passing on August 7, 2019. Beth is survived by their two daughters, Anne Taylor Stith (Mark) and Denise Taylor Wren (Jim). Other family includes granddaughter Brianne Stith (Thacher Cleveland), grandson Andrew Taylor Stith (Amy) and great grandsons, Bryant Charles and Brecken Taylor Stith. Beth worked at an abstract company early in their marriage. When the family moved to Colorado Springs, CO in 1956, Beth stayed at home and dedicated her efforts to taking care of Anne and Denise. She served in various volunteer roles at First Presbyterian Church and was an active member of PEO. In 1968 Arnold's job took the family to Kansas City where Beth quickly became active in many groups at Colonial Presbyterian Church. She volunteered for many years at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Kansas City, serving as a welcome face for visitors and flower delivery staff. Beth worked as a legal secretary once the girls reached high school and later was a co-founder of ADT Enterprises, Inc., a bar code label printing company serving university and public libraries across the country. Many of Beth's friends have fond memories of kindnesses, small and large offered by her without hesitation. She never met a stranger and was often approached for assistance from those in need. She willingly provided support and comfort, especially if it involved children, pets, or someone who just needed a smile. The small group of neighbors who met every Monday night for many years to sew and chat was one of her great delights. Beth was keenly interested in politics, local and national. She worked on campaigns for causes and candidates she believed in. Beth and Arnold enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Scotland to research family history. Beth faithfully served in the churches where she and Arnold were members. There were many years of Vacation Bible School and Sunday School teaching positions, Youth Leader, and Women's Circle membership. Together, Beth and Arnold led a Bible study group for young couples for many years. While Beth's interests were varied, her family came first. She took pride in her daughters and their accomplishments. She loved her grandchildren and their families. Many meals were shared over the family dinner table. Beth was a gifted hostess, always ready to welcome others to the Taylor home. Private burial service was held at Mount Moriah. The family requests no flowers and suggests donations to Advanced Health Hospice in Overland Park, or a .
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020