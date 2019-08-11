|
Bethel R. Richardson Bethel was born on December 6, 1940 in Kansas City, Missouri the daughter of John L. and Vivian C. (Hardin) Kirwin. On September 26, 1962 at Prairie Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas, she married James Calvin Richardson, and he preceded her in death on July 11, 2018. She was a homemaker and was dedicated to her family. Bethel loved all and greeted people with a hug and kiss. She had the kindest soul. Spent her free time watching Games shows and the news. She enjoyed sewing and handmade "Chiefs" Kleenex Box Couches. She was a fabulous cook her specialties were Chocolate Milk Shakes and Spaghetti with Meatballs. Bethel also enjoyed her Bunko group. Dee, Margaret, Marcy, Franny, Amy, Kim and Joy. She looked forward to being with them. Bethel is survived by her son: Michael Richardson and her daughter: Margaret Richardson, both of Independence. One brother: John Kirwin, Two sisters: Phyllis Kohl and Irene Schmidt. Three Grandchildren: Tylor Dodson, Lev and Misha Richardson. Two Great Grandchildren: Brooklynn and Jameson Dodson. Many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son: Jimmy Richardson on Sept. 3, 1998. Visitation will be Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 6 PM with Memorial Services at 7 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd. Kansas City, Missouri 64133. Inurnment will be held privately at a later day at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, next to her husband. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bethel's name to ()
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2019