Bette Physioc April 12, 1926 - March 31, 2020 Bette Physioc, age 93, passed away peacefully and gracefully on March 31, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. Bette was surrounded by the love of her family, near and far. Bette grew up the only child of Cecile and Howard Krone in Ridgewood, New Jersey. After college, she worked at the renowned advertising agency, McCann-Erickson, where she was one of the youngest female art buyers in New York City. She had the time of her life working in Manhattan. In 1951 she married Wray B. Physioc and a few years later they moved to Peapack Gladstone, New Jersey where they began raising their family before moving to Merriam, Kansas in 1961. Everyone who knew Bette would say she was the most wonderful mother; a bright, vivacious and generous woman with a keen sense of style and a keener sense of humor. Honest and humble. Creative and clever. Interesting and interested.Known for her big smile and great attitude. She loved family, friends, food, books and travel. If you said, "Hey, you want to go" she'd always answer "yes!". She had a full, remarkable life, but it was not always easy. At those times she would say, "Let go and let God" and then she would move on with a light heart. Bette reinvented herself after her children were grown. She lived on her own from 1986, having many jobs, interests and activities. A few of her favorite jobs were: an assistant teacher at Bishop Miege High School, a saleswoman at her beloved Hall's on the Plaza and as the consummate hostess and social director at Mountain Lakes Resort in Florida. No one, and this is fact, could write a more poignant note or be more sincere in compliments and critiques. She was gifted. She was a gift. Left to carry on the spirit of Bette are all five of her children Cathe Physioc McMillen (Craig), Bart Physioc (Dawn), Steve Physioc (Stacey) Beth Physioc Armbruster (Steve), Andy Physioc (Teri) and her 12 grandchildren and her 9 great-grandchildren. A family reunion is planned to celebrate Bette's life (she would hate to miss this party). In honor of Bette Physioc, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Great Lakes Caring Hospice at http://www.greatlakescaringhospicefoundation.org/
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020