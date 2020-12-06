1/1
Bettie Lee Forbach
1918 - 2020
Bettie Lee Forbach
December 1, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Bettie Lee (Asbury) Forbach, age 102, passed away Dec 1, 2020 in Leawood, Kansas.
Bettie was born September 24, 1918 in Rothville, Missouri. In 1935 she began her career as a teacher at an early age in a one room schoolhouse on the condition that she attend a teacher's college. Bettie attended Northwest Missouri State Teacher's college (now Truman State) during summers until she was able to spend her final year on campus where she graduated in 1942 with a B.S in Education plus a major in English and a minor in Speech. She was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. She retired from teaching in 1976.
Bettie lived a life based on her faith and was a member of various churches, ultimately returning to Village Presbyterian Church, Prairie Village, KS where she had attended in the mid-1950s. She served in many official positions in her church life as well as countless committees.
Bettie spent most of her adult life in Raytown, Missouri where she attended Faith Presbyterian Church and, later, Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church. She was a fourth grade teacher at Southwood Elementary School from 1963-1976.
Bettie was a member of P.E.O Chapter K.C. where she also served as various officers through the years.
Bettie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Edward L. Forbach, her parents Sterling and Bettie Asbury, her sister Clara Garr, three brothers-In-Law, a step-son Edward E. Forbach, and a step-grandson Rick Heinitz. Bettie is survived by her sons Dr. Thomas E. Forbach (Marci) of Overland Park, Kansas and Gerald L. Forbach (Mona) of Kansas City, Missouri, a stepson Larry W. Forbach (Sharon) of Olathe, Kansas, her sisters Bertha Munson of Omaha, Nebraska and Mary Sue Greening of Blue Springs, Missouri, her grandchildren Jason Forbach (Joe) of New York, Lindsey Patterson of Overland Park, Kansas, and Morgan Forbach of Kansas City, Missouri, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and countless friends.
In honor of Bettie's giving nature, donations would be appreciated to a charity of your choice.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.



Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
December 5, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Thurman Patterson
