Bettina M. Wilke Bettina M. Wilke, 79, Leawood, KS, passed away May 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be at 7pm, Wednesday, August 26 at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd., KCMO. Family will greet friends immediately following. Face masks are required and social distancing will take place. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Instead of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Friends of the Overland Park Arboretum where a memorial has been established in Tina's name in the Monet Garden. For complete information, please visit www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com