Betty A. Lang Betty Anne Lucy Maurer Lang, 89, passed away on July 6, 2019, in her hometown of Shawnee, Kansas. Born to Robert and Julia Maurer, of Maurer Road, Betty was the second of four children on a farm in western Shawnee. She attended St. Joseph grade school and high school, graduating in 1947. St. Joseph is where she met her husband of 65 years, Anthony "Tony" J. Lang II. While her children attended St. Joseph, she volunteered for many jobs including "picture lady". She was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church serving as a eucharistic minister at noon Mass. Tony was truly the love of her life, and that love gave the world five children, many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Together with Tony, they built AJ Lang and Associates, where Betty served as bookkeeper, general manager and as a calming and balancing presence to Tony's force of nature. Outside of work and church, she extended her talents and time to the Shawnee civic community. She was instrumental in launching Old Shawnee Days, later named both Pioneer of the Year and Grand Marshall of the Parade. She was, also, appointed chairwoman of the Shawnee Historical Society for a number of years. Betty knew how to enjoy life. She traveled the world in planes and on boats and traveled Johnson County with the top down of whatever convertible she was driving at the time. She was known for her incredible luck at finding both good parking and a good deal. Betty's charm regularly won over strangers; if you left her alone, you'd inevitably come back to discover her chatting with a new friend. She could always sniff out sweets to eat and beds to nap in--and never turned down one or the other when she found them. The most impressive quality of Betty, though, was how she made other people feel. She mothered and loved her family with a quiet and steadfast fierceness. She was supportive and treated everyone with a kindness that permeated every bone in her body. Even as her health declined, her sweet disposition never wavered, and she was still quick with a smile and a twinkle in her eye. Betty was someone you wanted in your corner, and lucky for you, she was there before you could ask. She was preceded in death by her husband Tony, her sister Rosemary Rusher and brother Robert Maurer, and her son-in-law and grandson, Jerry and Zachary Freeman. She is survived by her five children: Roxanne Lang; Anthony J. Lang III (Sharon Rose); Rebecca Merwald (Jim); Chris Jon Lang (Bobbie); and Robert Lang (Mary); and by 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A rosary will be said Wednesday, July 10th, at 5:30 pm, with visitation following from 6 pm to 8 pm at Amos Family Funeral home, Shawnee. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Thursday, July 11th, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Shawnee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)

Published in Kansas City Star on July 9, 2019