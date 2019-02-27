Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Cook

Obituary Flowers

Betty Ann Cook Obituary
Betty Ann Cook Betty Ann Cook, 78, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away February 21, 2019. Celebration of Life will be 11am, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, 4725 NE Lakewood Way, Lee's Summit, MO 64064. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Heart of American Chapter, 3846 W. 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Online condolences may be left at www.nolandroadchapel.com. Arr: Newcomer Noland Rd Chapel, 509 S. Noland Rd, Indep. MO 64052.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.