Betty Ann Cook Betty Cook, 78, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away February 21, 2019. Celebration of Life will be 11am, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, 4725 NE Lakewood Way, Lee's Summit, MO 64064. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Heart of American Chapter, 3846 W. 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Online condolences may be left at www.nolandroadchapel.com. Arr: Newcomer Noland Rd Chapel, 509 S. Noland Rd, Indep. MO 64052.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019