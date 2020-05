Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Betty's life story with friends and family

Share Betty's life story with friends and family

Betty Ann Windmeyer 93, died May 19, 2020, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. A private family service will be held with burial at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Grand Pass. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store