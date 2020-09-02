Betty Berol Betty Bell Brookfield Berol passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1919. She was the daughter of C. Jasper and Grace Bell of Kansas City. Her father was a former Kansas City Councilman, Circuit Court Judge and United States Congressman from the Fourth District. Betty grew up in Northeast Kansas City and attended Northeast High School. The family had a home at Lake Tapawingo and Betty spent many wonderful days at the lake with her brothers and sisters, Jack, Virginia, Beverly and Roger. After high school, Betty attended the University of Kansas where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma. She had a strong association with the Kappa's and continued her support throughout her adult life. While at KU Betty met the love of her life, Mizzou basketball star and future Kansas City civic leader Dutton Brookfield. After a whirlwind courtship, they married in 1940. KU-MU game days were always fun around the Brookfield house. Betty demured to Dutton but there was little doubt, she loved her Jawhawks. Betty and Dutton raised 4 children together and had many wonderful adventures during the 39 years they spent together before Dutton's untimely death in 1979. He died as a result of smoke inhalation complications from a fire that destroyed their summer home on Gull Lake near Brainerd, Minnesota. Betty was active in Republican politics and had many club and social activities. She and Dutton belonged to the Kansas City Country Club, The Carriage Club, The River Club and The Garden of the Gods Club in Colorado Springs. Betty was also a life-long supporter, volunteer and member of the Junior League of Kansas City. Betty was in demand as a model during the 50's and 60's and modeled for many of the local stores and had a couple of national ads, including Ipana toothpaste. Betty loved ice skating, tennis, gardening, and most of all her many friends. After Dutton's death, Betty found love again and married Kenneth Berol. They lived mostly in Florida and Kansas City. It was during this time that Betty rediscovered her love of dancing. She worked at it hard and became good enough that she was doing dance exhibitions well into her 80's. Betty once again found herself a widow, when Ken Berol died of cancer in 1990. Betty loved people and was happiest when surrounded by her friends and family. She will be missed. Betty leaves behind her 4 children, Karen Brookfield of Kansas City, Mo., Arthur (Cynde) Brookfield of Fairway, Ks., Charles Brookfield of Prairie Village, Ks., Bebe Brookfield of Tucson, Az. and her brother Roger Bell of Folsom, California. She leaves 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The family would also like to thank the wonderful caregivers and staff at Claridge Court and Senior Care Homes. They made life bearable for Betty and her family. The family would also like to thank Kansas City Hospice for helping Betty transition gracefully to the other side. Because of Covid 19 the services will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Alzheimer's Association
