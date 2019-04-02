Betty C. Horne Betty C, Horne 87 of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Burial will be in Mound Grove Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 12:30 until service time Friday at the chapel. Donations may be made in her name to Caris Health Hospice. Betty was born January 10, 1932 in Independence, MO to Henry R. and Christine A. (Tally) Hurt. She had worked as a bus driver for the Fort Osage School District from 1967-82. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed traveling, painting, crocheting, quilting and sewing as well as other crafts and volunteered her time for Cancer Action and MCI Hospital. She was a member of the Restoration Branch of the RLDS Church. Survivors include; a daughter, Christina Smith and husband Bill of Blue Springs, MO; a son, Robert A. Horne and wife Ann of Buckner, MO; 4 grandchildren, Jamie Rayburn and husband Kyle, Christopher Smith and wife Salena, Elizabeth Horne and Bobby Horne and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Horne, her parents and 2 brothers. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2019