Betty Christine Crews King

Betty Christine Crews King Obituary
Betty Christine Crews King Betty Christine Crews King, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on March 29, 2020. Betty was born on March 26, 1928 and was the 8th of 11 children of William James Crews and Etta Bell Gann Crews. Betty was a devoted Christian and long-time member of Blue Valley Baptist Church and Emmanuel Baptist Church. She worked in food service management and was an active volunteer in her retirement years. Betty was a dedicated, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She is survived by 5 children: Charles Daniel King, Jr. (Becky), Karen Etta King-Hayes, Denise Janet Lampert, Renee Christine King Feehely (Leo Jr.), Timothy Scott King (Renee'); 8 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, all 10 siblings, and her grandson, Kevin C. King. Graveside burial service for immediate family will be on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. For full obituary and condolences, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020
