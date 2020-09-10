1/
Betty Congour Caywood Bushman
Betty Congour Caywood Bushman Betty Congour Caywood Bushman passed away peacefully in her KC Condo overlooking the Country Club Plaza on Sept. 3rd, 2020. Betty was born on March 10th 1931 to Irene and Vernon Congour in Chicago, Ill. Betty moved to Kansas City, MO. with her mother and brother, Stanley, in 1944. In 1964 Betty became "The First Female Baseball Broadcaster" in history when "Charlie O" Finley hired Betty to be the color commentator for The Kansas City A's. That same year in November she met the love of her life, Jordan Fredrick Bushman. They were married the following June. Betty is survived by her children Stephen Justin, Craig Alexander and Jeffery Scott. She is predeceased in death by her daughter Michelle Renee, her brother Stanley Richard Congour and her beloved husband of almost 55 years, Jordan Fredrick. For the full obituary and photos of Betty please visit https://cremationcenterkc.com/betty-congour-caywood-bushman/

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Center of Kansas City
4926 Johnson Drive
Roeland Park, KS 66205
913-384-5566
