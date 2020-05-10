Betty Dean Glenn Betty Dean Glenn was born on January 17, 1926 in Kansas City, Kansas to the parents of Frank and Anna Dale. She passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Betty was the oldest of seven children. She graduated from Rosedale High School in 1944. She married Harvey Glenn in 1945. One of their favorite past times was dancing the night away with friends and family. Betty and Harvey had a daughter in September 1946, Charlene Dean. Betty and Harvey moved to California in 1963 where they lived until Harvey's death in 1977. Betty moved back to Kansas City, Kansas to be closer to her family. She began working for the Ramada Hotel organization and within a few years, became the Head of Housekeeping. She ran a tight ship and worked extremely hard for the next ten plus years at Ramada. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family. The Glenn/Dale families were famous for their annual picnics at Wyandotte County Park where games of horseshoes, badminton and softball were played as well as water balloon fights ending with many funny moments & tons of laughs. Betty loved knitting. She made countless quilts for many family members. She even knitted multi-colored Ponchos for her granddaughters when they were children, which they still have to this day. She enjoyed bowling and Bingo, too. She was a lifelong member of Zion United Church of Christ. She always made Christmas morning such a treat for her grandchildren because she made awesome packages filled with so many goodies it would take forever to go through everything. Soon after her first grandchild was born; she became known as GG. That name is what every one of her great-grandchildren affectionately called her. They loved her to pieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna, her husband, Harvey and four of her siblings, Bill, Wally, Patricia and Eddie June. She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Myers (Ronald-deceased) and two sisters, Carolyn Keith (Rod) and Barbara Jean Curtis (Jim). She has four grandchildren, Brandi Apperson (Lloyd), Kim Myers, Angela Myers (James), Ronald Myers, II (Jennifer) and six great-grandchildren, Brandon, Riley, Jackson, Jacob, Lillian and Ronald Myers, III. She is also survived by countless nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. All of whom will miss her spunk and sass! Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private ceremony at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens where Gramcracker, GG, Betty Dean Glenn will be laid to rest next to her husband, Harvey Glenn. We all loved her and will miss her deeply!