Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-6555
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty DiGusto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty (Mooney) DiGusto


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty (Mooney) DiGusto Obituary
Betty (Mooney) DiGusto Betty (Mooney) DiGusto, 93, of Kansas City, MO passed away at her home July 16, 2019. A private graveside service was held July 23 rd at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Betty was born August 16, 1925. She was a devout Catholic who belonged to Our Lady of Peace Church (St. Stephen's). Betty loved to pray, read, and do number fill-in puzzles; all with her beagle, Bella by her side. She retired from the U.S. Department of Labor in 1990. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bernard and daughter, Ruth Ann Santos. She leaves behind a sister, Ruth Mooney; a son, Daniel DiGusto; a daughter, Julie (Chuck) Winfree; grandson, Ryan DiGusto who shared daily life in her home, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Please consider donations to the Bishop Sullivan Center. Condolences may be left at www.mcgilleysheil.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now