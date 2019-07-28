|
Betty (Mooney) DiGusto Betty (Mooney) DiGusto, 93, of Kansas City, MO passed away at her home July 16, 2019. A private graveside service was held July 23 rd at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Betty was born August 16, 1925. She was a devout Catholic who belonged to Our Lady of Peace Church (St. Stephen's). Betty loved to pray, read, and do number fill-in puzzles; all with her beagle, Bella by her side. She retired from the U.S. Department of Labor in 1990. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bernard and daughter, Ruth Ann Santos. She leaves behind a sister, Ruth Mooney; a son, Daniel DiGusto; a daughter, Julie (Chuck) Winfree; grandson, Ryan DiGusto who shared daily life in her home, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Please consider donations to the Bishop Sullivan Center. Condolences may be left at www.mcgilleysheil.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019