Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty Eloise Robinson Betty Eloise Robinson was born August 14, 1932 to William H. Sr. and Lettie Clark. Nine children were born to this union: Juanita, Marietta, Bernice, William Jr., Dorothy, Evelyn, Betty, Charles, and Shirley. After the death of Lettie, another child, Barbara was born to the union of William H. Sr. and Minnie Clark. Betty graduated salutatorian from Sumner High School Class of 1950 and married the love of her life Scott M. Robinson Sr. the same year. To this union five children were born: Scott Jr., Rosalyn, Lloyd, Kim and Michael. Betty had a long and distinguished 38-year career with the Federal Government, beginning as a clerk in the Social Security Administration Office and concluding in the Department of Labor. She retired from government service in October 1992 as the Midwest Regional Director, Office of Federal Contract Compliance where she fiercely championed hiring and promotion practices for women and minorities. During Betty's distinguished career she was given numerous awards and citations including a meritorious resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives and several Presidential Service Awards for outstanding performance and dedicated service. Betty was a highly active and productive member of Blacks in Government, the Urban League and a lifetime member of the NAACP. In 1986, the Board of Directors of Friends of Yates named Betty a "Black Woman of Distinction" for her meaningful contributions in various fields of endeavor. Betty began her spiritual journey to Jesus in Catholicism, raising her children in the catholic school and regular attendance at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. After her children all left home she became a member of Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, where she accepted Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior, where Dr. Ricky D. Turner is pastor. She was a member for 29 years. She was president of the Usher Board for eight years and served as a member of the Usher Board for tens year; she also served on the kitchen committee for many years; she planned and directed the annual Picnic Committee for several years and was a member of the Bobby A. Stewart Church Growth Ministry, checking on new members and helping to plan new members socials; she was the Dorcus Circle team leader overseeing the group visiting the nursing home monthly in prayer and praise sessions for over 15 years; a member of the Evangelism Team and a member of the Oak Ridge Senior Saints ministry; she was a part of the Mission Ministry Bereavement Team, supplying food to bereaved families as needed for over 20 years and she was active in the Mission Ministry, helping in any way possible. In 2009, she was nominated as United Way Volunteer of the Year for her Court Appointed Special Advocate activities (CASA). Betty Eloise Robinson departed this life and received her heavenly reward on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She will be missed by her children: Scott M. Robinson, Jr., Rosalyn Ward (Raymond), Lloyd Robinson (Joyce), and Kim Robinson (Tamara); her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends and church family members too numerous to name. Services for Betty E. Robinson will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 11:00 am Oak Ridge Baptist Church 9301 Parallel Parkway KCKS 66112 visitation 9-11 am. Burial Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Serenity Funeral Home 816-599-2939

