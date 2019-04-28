Services Overland Park Funeral Chapel 8201 Metcalf Avenue Overland Park , KS 66204 (913) 648-6224 Resources More Obituaries for Betty Foster Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Foster

Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty Foster Betty Good Foster passed away on April 21, 2019 at age 98. She was born in July of 1920 at home in Kansas City, Kansas to Arthur L. Good and Elsie Houston Good. She graduated in 1938 from Wyandotte High School where music and drama played an important role; she held the lead in her senior class production of "Stage Door," was a frequent soloist in her church choir and performed in local resident theater productions. Later during WWII, she volunteered for the American Red Cross at Providence Hospital and assisted at the Service Men's Club near Union Station. As an only child, she had many friends and cousins who were important in her life. At the urging of a favorite cousin, following the war, Betty and her close friend, Mary Kilroy, moved to New York City to work and pursue their dreams. While there, she careered in the field of advertising for the firm of Young &Rubicom. She enjoyed attending the theatre and traveling on weekends to Washington, Philadelphia and other nearby locations. It was a very memorable time for her. Betty married John J. Foster in 1952 after her first husband, Mark Dubach, was killed in the line of duty. During her wonderful marriage to John J. Foster, they raised their two children in their happy home in the Brookside area, joined by a number of beloved cats, dogs, and ponies who found their way into their home and hearts. Betty was a loving wife, mother and friend. With her warm, cordial hospitality, no one left her home hungry. While family always came first, she loved her involvement at the Country Club Christian Church where she served on the Pastoral Care committee, was a Deacon, and a 50-year member of Circle 18. She actively supported her children's activities in PTA, Boy Scouts and Camp Fire Girls. The family enjoyed many trips together at Gull Lake in Minnesota and spent numerous, enjoyable weekends at their cottage at Lake of the Ozarks. Betty was an active volunteer in a number of organizations including The Fireside Committee of the Kansas City Art Institute, Woman's City Club, Friends of Art, St. Luke's Hospital Auxiliary, Mu Phi Epsilon, Woman's Council of UMKC, and Janet Boone Service Club. She and John were members of the Mission Hills Country Club and the University Club. Betty will be missed by all who knew her. She was a generous, gracious and kind person who enjoyed life and appreciated the many joys, family, and friendships that life brought her way. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Mark O. Dubach and her beloved husband John J. Foster, who died in 2005. She is survived by her loving children, Marilyn Borel (Roger), and son, Jack Foster (Julie). She leaves behind three cherished grandchildren, Henry Foster, Anne Foster and John Foster. A memorial service will take place at 2 pm on Thursday May 2 at Village Presbyterian Church, 67th and Mission Road, PV, KS with visitation to follow. A private family burial will take place at Mt. Washington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Village Church or Country Club Christian Church. The family would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to her compassionate care givers who provided support with great affection: Pam Morgan, Gloria Ivory, Judy Southard and Cindy Harrison. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.overlandparkchapel.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019