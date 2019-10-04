Home

Betty Fugate McCoy

Betty Fugate McCoy Betty Fugate McCoy, 88 years, passed away peacefully in her home in Boca Raton, FL, on September 30, 2019 with her daughters by her side. Betty was born and raised in El Dorado Springs, MO moving to Kansas City, MO at the age of 12. She was a graduate of Northeast High School, class of 1948. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Glenn F. McCoy, after 56 years of marriage. They spent twenty happy years of retirement in Hot Springs, AR. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of North Kansas City, a founding member of Old Pike Country Club, and a Girl Scout leader for many years. She loved playing bridge and golf with her husband, family and friends. Betty truly graced the lives of all she met with her sweet charm. She is survived by her sister, Donis Peck, of Overland Park, KS; two daughters, Susan Palmer (Jim) of The Villages, FL, Lynn Sloan (Tom) of Boca Raton, FL; four grandsons, Joe (Erica) and Tim Palmer, Wrenn and Lee Sloan; and two great grandsons, James and Henry Palmer; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of traditional expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation to the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach FL 22307 or go to: https://trustbridgefoundation.org. Arrangements entrusted to the All County Funeral Home, Lake Worth, FL.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2019
