Betty G. Lowderman Betty Geneva Lowderman, 84, of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1st at Calvary Baptist Church, Blue Springs, MO; burial to follow in Blue Springs Cemetery, Blue Springs. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 900 NW 22nd St, Blue Springs, MO 64015. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 31, 2020