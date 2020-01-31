Kansas City Star Obituaries
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 847-4441
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Blue Springs, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Blue Springs, MO
View Map
Betty G. Lowderman Obituary
Betty G. Lowderman Betty Geneva Lowderman, 84, of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1st at Calvary Baptist Church, Blue Springs, MO; burial to follow in Blue Springs Cemetery, Blue Springs. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 900 NW 22nd St, Blue Springs, MO 64015. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 31, 2020
