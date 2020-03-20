Kansas City Star Obituaries
Betty Hale
Betty Hale


1930 - 2020
Betty Hale Obituary
Betty Hale Betty Hale, 89, of Bates City, Missouri passed away at home on March 18, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born to Alma Newell on July 17th, 1930 in Kansas City Missouri. Betty was proceeded in death by her husband Donald Hale of the home, her brother Robert Shoot of Eldorado springs Missouri and her mother Alma. Betty was known for her contagious laughter and enjoyed years of raising cattle and chickens. She retired from Western Electric after 25 years. She is survived by her daughter Kay Rueff, of Bates City, and her son Donald Hale of Oak.Grove No. She is also.survived by many grandchildren and was blessed to see the arrivals of great grandchildren and also great great grandchildren. She will be missed by her family dearly. Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arr: Muehlebach Funeral Care, 816-444-2060
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2020
