Betty Hale Webb Born May 11, 1927, in Sparta, TN, to Sara and Reed Hale; died on January 21, 2020 in Overland Park, KS. She was predeceased by 3 older brothers, 1 younger sister, her husband, Bob, and son, David. She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Linda Webb, and granddaughter, Christie Webb, as well as several nieces and nephews, including one special niece, Gwen, in Nashville, with whom she kept in close touch for the last 40 years. Mrs. Webb was a lifelong member and ordained elder in the Presbyterian Church. For most of her life, she served as Music Director and Organist for churches in many parts of the country, as well as a private instructor in piano, voice, and organ. She received a bachelor's degree in music from Tennessee Tech University and did graduate work at Ohio University, West Virginia University, and Union Theological Seminary School of Sacred Music in New York. She was a member of the America Guild of Organists, American Recorder Society, and Presbyterian Association of Musicians and Chorister's Guild. After the death of her husband in 1990, she moved to Overland Park and began a new career as a volunteer at Briarwood Elementary School. She developed a "friend community" who cared for her when she could no longer do so, including Karen Otey, the teacher with whom she worked for so many years and became the daughter she never had, Peggy Smith, Peggy Fisher, Marsha Killian, and Marilyn and Jim Finan. Memorial services will be held at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church chapel, 9300 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, KS on February 8 at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Dr. Ted Pierce. Ashes will be scattered in the Spring at the church's Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020