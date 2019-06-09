Resources More Obituaries for Betty Holliday Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Holliday

Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty Holliday Betty Holliday, devoted mother and friend died peacefully June 4th. She was born on January 9, 1939 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Earl and Elizabeth Branson. Earl had an outgoing and generous personality, which his daughter came to share. He moved his family to Kansas City in 1946 after being hired by the Archer Daniels Midland Company. The first of Betty's many lifelong friends lived near the little house Earl bought on 59th Terrace. They walked together down Wornall Road to Bryant School. Next was the Barstow School, where more friends, sports, dances, and academics kept her busy. A good student, she went on to attend Smith College, the University of Kansas, and U.M.K.C. After graduating, she worked as a school teacher before marrying John Holliday and settling into domestic life. They had three children, John Moffitt, Christopher Branson, and Hadley Elizabeth, who would all come to share her creative spirit and ability to appreciate beauty in everyday life. In her middle years Betty worked in real estate, designed and decorated houses and retailed ladies' fashion. Her later years, living on 66th Street, were happy ones for Betty. She embraced her passions for gardening, music, exercise, and ice cream. Betty was generous with her time, volunteering for Saint Luke's Hospital Auxiliary, where she served on the hospital board. She also volunteered on the altar guilds at St Andrews and Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, the Junior League, B.O.T.A.R, Pi Beta Phi, and the Barstow school. As always, there was much time spent with family and friends but now there were grandchildren too, Joey, Luke and Ruth, and her cats Harry and William. She also enjoyed the peace that came from a deepening appreciation for her own spirituality. She cherished her independence and had a hard time as this was taken from her by Alzheimer's. With support from friends, family, and the good folks at Brighton Gardens of Prairie Village, she did find peace again. She is survived by her children and their spouses, John and Charity Holliday, Christopher and Ann Holliday and Hadley Holliday and Thomas Burkhardt; grandchildren Joey, Luke and Ruth; and ex-husbands John Holliday and Scott Merritt. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Saturday June 29th at 10:00.



