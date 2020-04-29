Home

Betty Holman Betty Holman, 88, Gladstone, Mo., passed away, April 22, 2020...her husband, of 65 years, marriage, Lloyd Holman, passed away in 2017...Betty was active in her church...she loved crafts..she leaves behind..Brenda Burton (Steve), Gladstone, Missouri, Dennis Holman (Sharon), of New Braunfels, Tx, and Kenneth Holman of Riverside...four special grandchildren and four very special great grandchildren...A memorial service will follow later....Contributions can be made to Betty Holman
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 29, 2020
