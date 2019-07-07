Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Glenridge Cemetery
Liberty, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Brim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Brim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Brim Obituary
Betty J. Brim Betty Jean (Ricks) Brim, 94, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, July 10, at Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Liberty Hospital Hospice. Betty was born October 28, 1924, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of J.T. and Mae (Harvey) Ricks. Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Brim; son, Robert Brim; brother, Lawrence Ricks; sisters, Alice Thatcher and Virginia Borders. She had been an active member of TOPS in Liberty. Survivors include her son, Richard Brim; sister, Patty Holthaus; grandchildren, Catherine Boese, Todd Brim, Jennifer Brim, Mary Locke, Nicholas Brim and Sarah Brim; 13 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now