Betty J. Brim Betty Jean (Ricks) Brim, 94, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, July 10, at Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Liberty Hospital Hospice. Betty was born October 28, 1924, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of J.T. and Mae (Harvey) Ricks. Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Brim; son, Robert Brim; brother, Lawrence Ricks; sisters, Alice Thatcher and Virginia Borders. She had been an active member of TOPS in Liberty. Survivors include her son, Richard Brim; sister, Patty Holthaus; grandchildren, Catherine Boese, Todd Brim, Jennifer Brim, Mary Locke, Nicholas Brim and Sarah Brim; 13 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019