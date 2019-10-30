|
Betty J (Park) Chronister Betty J Chronister, 94, of Kansas City, MO passed away on October 27, 2019. Betty was born at home on May 1st, 1925 in Blue Springs, Missouri to Brook (Hall) Park and Mason Park. Betty grew up in her hometown and met Irvin Chronister in 4th grade. They went all through school years and graduated together from Blue Springs H.S. in 1943. After graduation, Betty enrolled in the University of Kansas and Irvin went off to the Navy in the officer training program starting at SMU, then graduating from University of Oklahoma. Irvin and Betty were married at Danforth Chapel on the KU campus on June 12th, 1947. Betty put her college career on hiatus to become a Navy wife, moving around the country until Irvin was sent to serve in the Korean War. During that time, Betty returned to KU to finish her degree in Journalism then entered the work force while awaiting Irvin's return. After the war, they settled into the classic 1950s suburban life in Kansas City. Betty gave birth to Terri in 1957 and Steve in 1958. Betty was a devoted mom throughout her children's lives. She was active in the Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, PTA and had a full social life within their circle of friends from the John Knox Kirk and her many other connections, including her bridge groups. After the kids were grown, Betty and Irvin lived to travel the world. They visited every continent and countless countries, even into their 90s. When not traveling, Betty was active volunteering especially at Children's Mercy Hospital. She also loved golf, reading and entertaining. She was known for her kindness and consideration. If a friend needed cheering up or a ride to keep an appointment, she was quick to offer her services. Throughout her life, Betty was fiercely devoted to Irvin, her 2 children, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She encouraged her family to achieve their goals and gave unwavering support to Irvin and their marriage and household. She was full of positive energy, spunk, and strong opinions all rooted in her desire to see everyone around her live up their best potential. She loved fast cars and fun activities, yet her greatest joy was seeing the success and happiness of her family. A memorial service will be held at the John Knox Kirk, 11430 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO on Friday, November 1st at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a gift to the John Knox Kirk or a .
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019