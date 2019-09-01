|
|
Betty J. Forster Betty Jean (Haney) Forster was born on June 6, 1930 in Sedalia, Missouri to Robert and Amelia Haney. She passed away on August 27, 2019 at New Mark Care Center in Nashua, Missouri. She was the third of four sisters: Rosemary, Mildred, Betty and Margaurite. Betty graduated from Smith-Cotton High in Sedalia in 1948. Soon after, she moved to Kansas City and held a variety of jobs, including a nanny position, working for Luziere Cosmetics and working in a bank. While working at Hallmark Cards, Betty met her future husband, Morris Forster. They were married on May 17, 1952. Betty and Morris raised eight children together: Ann, Paul, Matt, Andy, Alex, Bridget, Jenny and Ted. She lived in Northaven in the Northland for 50 years and attended St. Charles Catholic Church. Our mother was the best of moms, nurturing and patient. She loved to read. Betty was also a lover of the ballet and classical and opera music. Mom always taught us to be kind and to treat others as we would like to be treated. A loving memory: Every night as we were going to bed, the last thing both of our parents said to us was, "I love you", without fail. What a wonderful example she set for her children and grandchildren! Betty is survived by six of her children, Ann Holwick, Matt Forster (Cindy), Andy Forster, Alex Forster, Bridget Moody and Ted Forster as well as sixteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters and two of her children, Paul Forster and Jennifer Porter. Services for Betty will be at St. Therese Catholic Church on Highway 9 in Parkville, MO on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am with a Celebration of Life Mass at 10:30 am. A private Committal service and inurnment will be held at a later date. Our family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and caregivers at New Mark Care Center for the loving care they gave to Mom. We are eternally grateful for their kindness. We would also like to thank the nurses and caregivers of Crossroads Hospice for the tender care Mom received while she was in hospice and during her final days. Mom loved animals, so in lieu of flowers, we would like to suggest donations be made in her name to Wayside Waifs or KC Pet Project. She would love that! Condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com Final arrangements entrusted with Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019