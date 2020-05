Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty J. Garrett 81, passed away May 19, 2020. Graveside services: 11 a.m., May 29, Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. If you want to sit, please bring a seat!



