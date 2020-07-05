1/
Betty J. "Jo" Gulick
Betty J (Jo) Gulick Betty J (Jo) Gulick, 100, died July 1, 2020 at home. Born in March, 1920 in Hof, Germany, she immigrated to the US in 1923 with her parents, settling near relatives in Chillicothe, MO. Her parents moved to Kansas City in the late 1920's and she lived here the remainder of her life. Betty graduated from Northeast High School in Kansas City. She married James H Gulick, enjoying 70 years together until his death in 2010. Betty has two sons, Gary (Eleanor) of Jacksonville, FL and Jim (Barbara) Kansas City, MO. Betty was a loving wife, mother, aunt and friend. She deeply loved all her family members and will be missed. She lived a long life, well lived, and was ready to move on. The family wishes to thank the members of the St Luke's Medical Group, staff of St Luke's Northland Hospital and St Luke's Hospice who were so kind, caring and supportive in her final days. Private services. The family requests any remembrances in her name be made to support charities that benefit people or animals in need.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
