Betty J. Kneale Betty J. Kneale, 95, passed away January 29, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by Robert G. "Bob" Kneale. Survivors include daughter Robyn Davis (Ross); son Todd Kneale; two granddaughters: Brooke Bryan (Jeff) and Holly Terry (Justin); three great granddaughters; and her niece Cindy Murphy. Visitation will be 9AM, with services at 10AM, Tuesday, February 4 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the . Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 1, 2020