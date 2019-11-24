|
|
Betty J. Peet Betty J. Peet, 83, of Kansas City, KS passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Memorial Services will be 3:30 PM Saturday, November 30, at the Grinter Chapel United Methodist Church, 7819 Swartz Road Kansas City, KS 66111. Memorial contributions may be made to Grinter Chapel United Methodist Church. Betty was born September 26, 1936, in Tonganoxie, KS. She was the secretary at the YMCA in downtown Kansas City, KS for many years. Betty was a member of Grinter Chapel and a volunteer at Cancer Action and United Methodist Women. She was preceded in death by her parents Jefferson and Grace Coleman and two brothers Charles and Herbert Lee Coleman. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence E. Peet. daughters Brenda (Dave) Rogers, Tammy (Phil) Sass, grandchildren Grace, Lucie, Taner (Blake), Quenton and great granddaughter Rosalie, sister Mary Bollin and many extended family and friends. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019