Betty J. Swanson Elizabeth Jean "Betty" Halmstad Swanson passed away Monday, May 20th in Kansas City, Kansas at the age of 83. Betty was born to Edwin & Marie Halmstad in Boyd, Wisconsin on January 12, 1936. She graduated in 1953 from Stanley High School. On November 6, 1954, she married John Joseph Swanson (DVM). Together they moved back to Joe's hometown of Kansas City, Kansas where they established Welborn Animal Hospital and raised their four children, John, Jim, Julie and Ginny. Betty was a Nearman 4-H Club Leader in Wyandotte County for thirty years and was active in her community through Christ the King School Board and Library, Woodland Adoption Program-Woody's Walk, and KCK Friends of the Library. She considered her family her greatest achievement. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, by her oldest son, John and by her granddaughter Leah Toyne. She is survived by her husband, her children Jim (Lisa) Swanson, Julie (Rick) Toyne, Ginny (Mark) Stimac, and daughter-in-law Coral, by her grandchildren Sara, Alan, Brad, Kyle, Nicholas, Ben, Skyler, Ian and John and great grandchildren Mackenna, Cait, Sam, Luke and Camden, and by her brothers Dick and Terry Halmstad. Services will be held at Christ the King Church, 3024 N. 53rd Street, Kansas City, KS 66104, with the wake beginning at 10 a.m., the rosary prayed at 11:15, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Entombment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. At Betty's request, no flowers please, with donations being made to the Historical Society of Stanley, 228 Helgerson St., Stanley, WI, 54768 or John Stimac Autism Fund, c/o JJ Swanson, 3535 N. 55th, Kansas City, KS, 66104. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, (913) 621-6400)



