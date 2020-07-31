Betty J. Testerman Betty J. Testerman, 89, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on July 28, 2020 at NorthCare Hospice. Betty was born on April 23, 1931 in Fort Scott, KS to John Proctor and Ruth Cornelison Proctor. She graduated from Seneca High School in 1949. After high school she married Ernest J. Testerman. Betty served in a number of occupations including as a secretary/bookkeeper for both the Independence School District and for Austin's Hardware. For the past few years she has resided surrounded by friends at the Gardens of Northgate Village and the Gardens of Barry Road. Betty was preceded in death by both her parents John and Ruth along with her husband Ernie. She is survived by her daughters Linda Nix and Kathy Chappler, both of Kansas City and her grandsons Jason Layden and husband Jonathan Ji of Philadelphia, PA and Patrick Layden of St. Louis, MO. Betty was an avid painter and loved playing bridge. Both her and Ernie loved animals and invited numerous dogs into their home. In lieu of flowers or other memorials the family is requesting donations to the City of Independence Animal Shelter Fund through the Truman Heartland Foundation. Due the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



