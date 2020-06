Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Betty's life story with friends and family

Share Betty's life story with friends and family

Betty Jane Anderson Betty J. Anderson, 92, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away June 21, 2020. Family Only Celebration of Life will be Thurs. July 2, 2020 at the Wallace F. H., Pleasant Hill, MO. Int: Lee's Summit Historical Cem.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store