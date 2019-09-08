Home

Betty Jane (VanDuyne) Diedrich Betty Jane (VanDuyne) Diedrich, (90), Westwood, Kansas, died (08-26-19) at Bishop Spencer Place, York Place Skilled Nursing and Rehab where she had been a resident for the past seven years. Born and raised in New Jersey, B.J. came to Kansas in 1955 and remained a life-long resident. She received her R.N. from the Orange Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (New Jersey) and worked at K.U. Medical Center for 19 years. She was a Deacon at the former Roanoke Presbyterian Church and served on several committees at Southminster Presbyterian Church. B.J. was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, volunteering (especially the Crosslines Christmas Store) and watching her beloved K.C. Royals. She is survived by two sisters, Thelma Brown and Claire Moore and one brother, Dan VanDuyne; three children and spouses including Thomas and Viki Diedrich, Paul Diedrich and Marilyn Fischer, and Diane Diedrich and Dave Bowman; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren including Nichole' and David McCrary (Cora, Cameron and Becca); Clint and Rachel Bowman (Christopher, William, Harlan and Mina), Justin and Claudia Diedrich (Gia and Davina); Carrie and Matt Pace (Clyde and Lincoln) and Collin Diedrich and Robin Hitchcock. Visitation and Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Bishop Spencer Place, 4301 Madison, K.C., Mo. 64111. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. Private family internment will be at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. The family requests no flowers and suggest contributions to St. Luke's Bishop Spencer Place, 4301 Madison Ave., K.C., Mo. 64111.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019
