Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-1218
Betty Fletcher
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 BLUE RIDGE BLVD
Kansas City, MO 64133
Betty Jane (Johnson) Fletcher


Betty Jane (Johnson) Fletcher Obituary
Betty Jane (Johnson) Fletcher Betty Jane (Johnson) Fletcher, 87, Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 2, 2019. Services will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64133. Visitation will be from 1-2pm. Funeral service will be at 2pm. Graveside services to follow. Betty was born August 24, 1931 in Jameson, Missouri. She worked alongside her husband Jack for 37 years at his State Farm Insurance Agency and was a kind, giving and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Betty enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sports games and was very proud of all their accomplishments. She also enjoyed volunteering at Powell Gardens with Jack for many years after they retired. She volunteered there for 20 years totaling 6,000 hours of service. Betty was a member of One Spirit Methodist Church and lived in Raytown raising their family for 30 years before moving to Blue Springs in 1993. Betty was preceded in death by her husband John P. "Jack" Fletcher and her brother Robert Johnson. She is survived by her son Phil Fletcher (Toni); daughter Jan Johnson (Terry); grandchildren Kristin Fletcher, Todd Fletcher (Lauren), Kelsey Johnson, Tyler Johnson (Alissa); great-grandchildren Zane and Alaina Johnson; sister Jean Ann Smith; sister-in-law Geneva Johnson and other loving family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Parkway Senior Living. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Powell Gardens or the in support for Women's Heart Health or to the .
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 6, 2019
