Betty Jean Boswell Betty Jean Boswell, 86, a long-time resident of Overland Park, died November 19, 2019 after an extended illness. Betty was born to Clarence and Bessie Boswell in Pampa, Texas, December 1, 1932, the baby sister of seven brothers. After completing an undergraduate degree in elementary education from West Texas A&M, she began a 40+ year school-teaching career, including 25 with the nationally-recognized Shawnee Mission School District. She held a master's degree in U.S. and Canadian geography. She loved her family and friends, the Dallas Cowboys, Neil Diamond, and travel. She is survived by numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. Her family gives thanks to God for her fellow teachers and close friends who faithfully supported her over many years, and who were by her side when she died. Also, the family expresses thanks to the staff of Sharon Lane Health Center for their five-star care in her final months. Donations in Betty's honor can be made to one's favorite charity or church. After a private celebration-of-life, interment will be in Pampa, Texas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019