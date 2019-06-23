Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Funeral Home
10507 Holmes
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Funeral Home
10507 Holmes,
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Betty Choate (1937-2019) Betty Jean (Eikermann) Choate, 82, passed away in Jefferson City on June 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held June 29 at 1 pm (visitation at noon) at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes, KCMO. She was preceded in death by her parents Mildred (Hummert) & Milton Eikermann of Hope, MO; and by her aunt Regilda (Hummert) & uncle Alvin Krueger of Linn, MO. Betty is survived by her husband of 60 years, Homer L. "Bernie" Choate; daughter Cindy L. Reeves & husband Sonny of Jefferson City; son Nathan R. Choate of KCMO; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cousins; and dear friends in Holts Summit, MO, KCMO, and LaCygne, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 23, 2019
