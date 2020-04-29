|
|
Betty Jean New Betty Jean New, age 92, entered eternal life on April 24, 2020 with her daughter, Linda Zenitsky, at her side. Jean is survived by daughter, Linda Zenitsky of Lee's Summit, MO and son Gary Gardner of Las Cruces, NM. Jean leaves behind several adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Howard Gardner and oldest daughter Susan Barker. Jean was a resident at John Knox Village for 16 years and enjoyed volunteering and going to church and bible study. A private burial service is planned for Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Mount Moriah and due to current state-wide at home restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled later at a date and location to be determined.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 29, 2020