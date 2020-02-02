|
Betty Jean Scherzinger Betty Jean Scherzinger, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home. Betty was born May 12, 1929 in Corning, Iowa, to Mary (Emison) and John L. Neill. As a child, she later lived in Red Oak, Iowa. She moved to Kansas City when she was in her mid-twenties, where she met her future husband, Dr. John W. Scherzinger. After they married, the couple moved to Leawood, Kansas in 1963. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and friend to many. She was a creative spirit who loved people, volunteering and fundraising toward the success of the arts in Kansas City. Betty was at her best when working on behalf of organizations she admired, including the Kansas City Art Institute, Kansas City Symphony, and Kansas City Ballet. The women's non-profit organizations she contributed her time and talent to included The Fireside Committee, Palateers, Sketch Box, Symphony Women's Association and Junior Women's Philharmonic. She is survived by her son Neal, daughter in law Annette, grandson William Scherzinger, brother Ed Neill, brother-in-law Gordon Houston and several nieces and nephews. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Scherzinger, her parents, her sister Carol Houston and her step-son, John Scherzinger, Jr. The family invites Betty's extended family and friends to a celebration of life reception to be held at Plaza III Restaurant at 12631 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66209 Saturday at 2 p.m., February 8th, 2020. Interment will occur at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date in Red Oak, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 55 W Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. 1-800-LUNGUSA
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020